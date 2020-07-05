Jean Y. Snyder

Jean was born on March 11, 1929 in Patterson, New Jersey, as the first of three daughters to Dr. James and Lucia M. Argentieri Yanick (both deceased). Jean was raised in Hornell, New York and is survived by her two younger sisters: Marilyn (Gaebriel) Gaetani, Naples, Italy; and Diane (Richard) Wetmore, Scotia, NY. Jean married Ned Snyder of Mason City, Iowa, on May 21, 1952. They raised their family of 7 children in the Mason City/Rockford, Iowa area. They were divorced in 1988. Jean leaves a large extended family including 7 children: Chris (Ron) Short, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Diane Snyder, Ainsworth, IA; Scott (Kelli) Snyder, Mahtomedi, MN; Steve Snyder, North Liberty, IA; Carl (Sandi) Snyder, Unionville, MO; Garrett (Ceci) Snyder, Adel, IA; Marc (Pam) Snyder, Buffalo Lake, MN; and 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Jean received her college degree in Music and Drama from Sweetbriar College in Virginia. She earned her Teaching Certificate from the University of Iowa and she received her Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities from Drake University in Iowa. She enjoyed teaching children with learning disabilities for many years in schools served by Northern Iowa Education as well as School District 196 in Minnesota. After she retired she continued to tutor children from her home in Eagan. In addition to her love for children and teaching, Jean enjoyed animals, especially dogs, Tai Chi and outdoor activities including gardening, golf, skiing, and joined hunting and fishing trips with her husband and children. Jean was an avid reader, attended the theatre, played the piano and loved to travel all over the world.