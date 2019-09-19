Jean Schwartz
April 28, 1925 - September 15, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Jean Schwartz, 94, of Belmond passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Schwartz will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St Northeast in Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a Scriptural Wake service beginning at 4:30 PM, on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
Jean (Negrete) Schwartz, the daughter of Simon and Guadalupe (Ramirez) Negrete, was born April 28, 1925 in Guanajuato, Mexico. Jean and her family moved to the United States when she was two.
In her younger years, Jean helped take care of and raise her younger 11 siblings. She then started waitressing at area restaurants before beginning employment as a housekeeper at the Leinbach Center in Belmond.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean was united in marriage to Theodore Kaduce on February 6, 1947, the couple later divorced.
Jean later married the love of her life, Herbert Schwartz, on April 16, 1966. The couple enjoyed spending time together and working on their garden. Jean also enjoyed fishing, reading and crocheting afghans for her grandchildren. Her family was always important to her, especially getting together during their huge Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.
Jean was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond and the American Legion Auxiliary Chapter of Goodell.
She is survived by her sons John (Lana) Kaduce of West Des Moines and Richard (Linda) Kaduce of Mason City; eight grandchildren John Christopher, Michael, Paula, Jennifer, Lauren, Logan, Patrick, Kathy, Angel, and Destiny; 6 great-grandchildren David, Taylor and Dylan Kaduce, and Jessica Kaduce Reid and Lahna and Will Hedin; two great great grandchildren Conner Kaduce and Wesley Hurtubise; sisters Connie (Cecil) Swanson of West Des Moines, Nellie (Marvin) Fleming of Omaha, Nebraska, Ruth (Tom) Mathews of Neptune Beach, Florida; brothers Simon (Rose) Negrete of Draper, Utah and Robert (Kay) Negrete of Lakeville, Minnesota; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herb in 1995, siblings: Joseph (Joe), Jesus (Jay), Mary, Isabel, Rose, John (Johnny), and Stella.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Schwartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.