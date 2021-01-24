Jean Rosemary Dombrowski

July 7, 1925-January 13, 2021

Mason City - Jean Rosemary Dombrowski, 95, of Mason City, died Wednesday,

January 13, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Per Jean's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jean was born July 7, 1925, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Swanson) Lambert in Mason City. She married Raymond Dombrowski on January 18, 1947, in Mason City. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1999.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Jean spent most of her life working at home and helping raise their family. She was a member of Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She spent many hours volunteering at Newman Catholic High School over the years, as well as MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Gift Shop with Ray. She also loved to entertain and host parties and gatherings with family and her many friends.