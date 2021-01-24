 Skip to main content
Jean Rosemary Dombrowski
July 7, 1925-January 13, 2021

Mason City - Jean Rosemary Dombrowski, 95, of Mason City, died Wednesday,

January 13, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Per Jean's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jean was born July 7, 1925, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Swanson) Lambert in Mason City. She married Raymond Dombrowski on January 18, 1947, in Mason City. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1999.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Jean spent most of her life working at home and helping raise their family. She was a member of Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She spent many hours volunteering at Newman Catholic High School over the years, as well as MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Gift Shop with Ray. She also loved to entertain and host parties and gatherings with family and her many friends.

Jean is survived by two sons, Richard (Cindy) Dombrowski of Minnesota, Robert Dombrowski of Maryland; one daughter, Diane (Richard) Strelow of Minnesota; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Kim) Barsness, Amanda (Justin) Barsness Courtney, Nathan (Lianne) Dombrowski and Colin Strelow; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Coe of Colorado and Patricia Dempsey of Mason City; sister in law, Julie Lambert of Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Dombrowski; daughter, Deborah Barsness; granddaughter, Emily Barsness; three brothers, Rolland Lambert, Roger Lambert, and John “Jack” Lambert; sister, Maxine Lantz; son in law, Jerry Barsness; daughter-in-law, Patricia Dombrowski; brothers in law Arnold Coe, Paul Dempsey and Clyde Lantz.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

