Jean Marie Balough

June 23, 1956-November 13, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Jean Marie Balough, 65 of Mason City, was called home on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW in Leland, Iowa.

Jean was born June 23, 1956, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Ivah (Hull) Johnson.

She was a member of the MCHS class of 1974. Jean graduated from the NIACC RN program in May of 1982. She worked as an RN in Newport News and Norfolk, Virginia before returning to Mason City where she was employed by Mercy Hospital. Later she furthered her education at Iowa State University where she received her degree in Occupational Safety. Jean worked as a Safety manager at Mercy Hospital Des Moines before becoming a health facility surveyor for for the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.

Jean married Rich Balough in 1983, and to this union her two sons were born.

Her children were the true love of her life. With her health fading she planned and executed what was to be her last vacation, a trip to a resort in Florida where she was able to sit by the water and soak in the sun with her boys.

Jean was a gift to the world. She had a true Oneness with God and her soul was filled with his pure love. She gave this gentle love freely and wholeheartedly to her family and friends.

Her favorite way to spend time was with her family. Whether out to breakfast at Cooks Cafe or just hanging out at her apartment she was always so happy to see you.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons Andrew Balough, Mason City and Jacob Balough, Mason City; four siblings, Shannon (John) Determan, Hudson WI., Virginia (John) Monson, Forest City, Michael Johnson, Emmons, MN., and Polly (Mike) Abrams, Northwood; nephew Eric Dusza, nieces, Sarah Toycen, Rachel (Matt) Determann, Megan (Nick) Monsen, Abby (Casey) Groher, Jazmayne Coleman-Monson, Lauren (Jonathon Rice) Abrams; five great-nephews; three great-nieces; aunts and many cousins.

Celebrating their reunion in heaven are her parents; her first born niece, Casey Dusza; maternal and paternal grandparents; best friend, Patty; along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

