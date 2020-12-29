Jean Jeanette Harms

Jean worked for 23 1/2 years for Los Angeles County, first in the Probation Department and the last eight years in the criminal division of the District Attorney's Office. She found her work very rewarding and hard to give up. Once Jean retired and returned to Mason City, she pursued numerous new interests. Her interests included things such as gardening, decorating her home, attending theater and concerts. Traveling places with her husband, Bennie was always another new adventure. Jean thought the most beautiful place she visited was the quaint village of Santorini Island, Greece. Jean loved supporting her great-grandchildren in all of their school and sports activities.