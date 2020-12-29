Jean Jeanette Harms

Jean J. Harms
May 14, 1939-December 24, 2020
Mason City - Jean J. (Johansen) Harms, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in her Mason City home.
Family will be having a Private Funeral service. Burial will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Live streamed services will be available at 10 am on Saturday, January 2, 2021 on the Hogan Bremer Moore Facebook page.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, January 1, 2021, from 4 pm until 6 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Jean was born May 14, 1939, the daughter of Carl “August” and Avis (Young) Johansen of Mason City, IA. She received her education in Sheffield and Mason City Schools before moving to California and graduating there. Jean also attended Long Beach City College and Cerritos College in Norwalk, Ca.
Jean was baptized and confirmed at the Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton, IA.
On August 20, 1956 Jean married Bennie Harms in Clear Lake, IA. They settled in California for 33 1/2 years before returning to Mason City in 1995. To this marriage two daughters were born, Jeanette Kay and Kim Laree.
Jean worked for 23 1/2 years for Los Angeles County, first in the Probation Department and the last eight years in the criminal division of the District Attorney's Office. She found her work very rewarding and hard to give up. Once Jean retired and returned to Mason City, she pursued numerous new interests. Her interests included things such as gardening, decorating her home, attending theater and concerts. Traveling places with her husband, Bennie was always another new adventure. Jean thought the most beautiful place she visited was the quaint village of Santorini Island, Greece. Jean loved supporting her great-grandchildren in all of their school and sports activities.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Jeanette “Kay” Harms, Mason City, and Kim Laree (Les) Ballard, Hampton; three grandchildren, Jamie N. Schulte, Rockwell, Sarah R. Ballard, Hampton, and Joshua (Halie) Ballard, Hampton; nine great grandchildren, Alexia, Elijah, Hunter, Haylie, Mykenzi, Emmylee, Owen, Roman and Oakleigh;siblings, Jerelyn Johansen, of Riverside, CA, and Beverly (Gerald) Perez of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Darlene Ewers, and Georgia Harms; brother-in-laws, Larry (Maxine) Harms, Ronnie (Nancy) Harms, Jerry (Marlene) Harms, Harry (Barbara) Harms, and Gary Harms; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bennie Harms; her parents; siblings, Carol Johnson, Alan (Ronnie) Walkner, Glenn Johansen, and one brother in infancy.
