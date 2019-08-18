December 2, 1928-August 7, 2019
A memorial service for Jean Hofbauer will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center, Iowa. Interment will be in Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center. Her family will be hosting a visitation at the church on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Jean and Alvin Hofbauer Scholarship Fund at North Iowa Community School.
Jean Rusley was born December 2, 1928, in Joice, Iowa to Truman J. and Alma (nee Hylbak) Rusley. She attended grade school at Mt. Valley School and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1946. Jean then attended Luther College in Decorah, IA and received her teaching degree. She taught for 9 years in Lakota, Iowa.
On June 18, 1950, Jean married Alvin L. Hofbauer at Winnebago Lutheran Church. They began farming that year south of Buffalo Center. After retirement, they enjoyed spending their winters in Texas and later in Yuma, Arizona. She loved to read and entertain friends and family.
In Jean's early years she was President of Music Mothers; Vice-President and President of Ladies Aid; Luther League Sponsor; spent many years teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; Member of Friendly Club and participated in the Ladies Bowling League called Babock Bessies.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan K. Hora and husband Marvin of Coon Rapids, MN, Laurel J. Blanshan and husband Douglas of Anoka, MN, and Beth Ann H. Borseth and husband Daniel of Aitkin, MN; six grandchildren, Kristin J. (Hora) Beach and husband Jed, Janna S. (Hora) Loeffler and husband Court, Jacob A. Redepenning, Jonathan L. Houser and wife Elizabeth, Joseph L. Houser and wife Shae, and Maggie R. Borseth; seven great-grandchildren, Evan D. Redepenning, Owen A. Redepenning, Maxwell H. Beach, Bentley L. Houser, Emalyn R. Houser, Quinndolyn M. Houser and Parker J. Houser. She is also survived by a sister, Carol Ann Miller; and a brother, Myron Rusley and wife Kathy; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Alma Rusley; and her husband, Alvin.
