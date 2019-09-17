Jean H. Ostendorf
April 23, 1927 - September 15, 2019
KLEMME – Jean H. Ostendorf, 92, of Klemme passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Grandview Heights Rehab and Healthcare in Marshalltown.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 P.M., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. David Boogerd. Burial will be at Meservey Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel on Wednesday.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home.
Jean Helen Ostendorf, the daughter of Hauko and Grace (Lieuwen) Barkema, was born April 23, 1927 on a farm near Goodell. She attended the rural schools of Hancock County and Belmond Community Schools. On December 27, 1947 she was married to Arnett Ostendorf at the United Methodist Church in Belmond. They lived in Klemme where they raised their family. Jean was employed at Par Products in Klemme as a fabric cutter for fifteen years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and golfing at Slippery Elm Golf Course in Klemme.
She was a member of Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme.
Jean is survived by her three children, Claudia (Duane) Boeding of Le Grand, IA, Paul Ostendorf of Estherville and Lynn (Diane) Ostendorf of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jon (Katie) Boeding, Susan (Denny) Arifi, Mark (Jennifer) Boeding, Abby Andersen, Adam (Amy) Ostendorf, Andrew Ostendorf, Alex Ostendorf and Heather (Ryan) Vangerud; 14 great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Irene Barkema of Klemme and Betty Barkema of Belmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnett in 2002; infant son, Todd in 1965; daughter-in-law, Toni Ostendorf; a sister, Marvel Stadtlander; and brothers, Leland “Bud”, Ted, Harvey, Leo, and Mervin Barkema. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841
