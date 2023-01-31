Jean Evelyn Heinz

June 4, 1929-January, 23, 2023

Jean Evelyn Heinz, 93, passed away Monday January, 23, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

Family will be having a Private Graveside Service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Lime Creek Nature Center, Mason City, IA and to St. Croix Hospice.

Jean was born on June 4, 1929, the daughter of Harley and Lottie (Atkinson) Wood of Mason City, IA. She attended and graduated from Mason City High School in 1947. Jean met Paul Heinz in Mason City; they married on December 21, 1947. Together the couple had four boys with one passing in infancy. The family lived in Mason City until 1968, then moved to Clear Lake. While living in Clear Lake, Jean worked at Patterson Jewelry and Gwen's Hallmark Store. Jean was a member of Woman's Club in Clear Lake.

In Jean's younger years she spent time playing volleyball, later on she golfed and joined a bowling league that she had a lot of fun with. She was a social butterfly, enjoyed going to coffee and lunch with friends. Over many decades Jean read thousands of books, her favorite genres being romance and mystery. Jean and Paul made memories traveling to many states, to see sites and visit family. For being in her early nineties she was still up to the times with technology, often was on Facebook and playing puzzles on her iPad. Jean was known to have an extensive collection of giraffes of all sizes.

Those left to cherish memories of Jean are her sons, Jeff (Brenda) Heinz, and Howard (Kim Williamson) Heinz; grandchildren, Joel (Mindy) Heinz, Jon (Sarah) Heinz, Robb (Nadia) Heinz, Brandon (Kasey) Heinz, Amanda (Mike) Arnold, Hillary (Nathan) Hoefer; nine great grandchildren; special friend, Jack Cookman, as well as a cousin and many nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Heinz; son in infancy, Stephen; son, Brian Heinz; sisters, Betty Beebe and Arlene Stewart; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jean's family would like to give a special thanks to those who provided great care at Good Shepherd Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.

