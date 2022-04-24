Jean E. Vance

June 25, 1927-April 21, 2022

CHARLES CITY - Jean E. Vance, 94, of rural Charles City, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd with Jan Tjaden officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the start of the service on Tuesday at the church.

Jean Erma (Stock) Vance, the daughter of Henry and Christina (Scheidecker) Stock, was born June 25, 1927 in Charles City, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Clair Vance on January 10, 1947.

Jean was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd where she was a Sunday school teacher for more than 30 years. She enjoyed reupholstering furniture, quilting, sewing and raising chickens, geese and ducks. She loved anything to do with being outside.

Living family members include her three sons: Dennis (Diane) Vance of Charles City, Duane Vance of Floyd and Gary (Wendy) Vance of Charles City; nine grandchildren: Teresa (James) Severin, Matthew (Julie) Vance, Chad (Lisa) Vance, Michelle (Corey) Anderegg, Nathan (Becky) Vance, Scott (Stacey) Vance, Shaun Vance, Dominic Vance and Missy Vance; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Christina; husband, Clair in 2008; son, Ron in 2012; sister, Shirley Shultz; and brother, Merlin Stock.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to everyone at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.