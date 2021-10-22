Jean E. Benson

June 22, 1927-October 19, 2021

OSAGE-Jean Ellen Benson, age 94, of Osage, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Home

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Gary Gilbert officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Champion Funeral Home

Jean was born June 22, 1927, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Elna (Peterson) Allison, She attended and graduated Nashua High School. Jean was united in marriage to Harold Benson on November 12, 1950. Jean worked as a cook at the Mitchell County Care Facility where she retired from.

Jean loved to cook for all the family holiday gatherings, making homemade pies, ice cream and bread. She enjoyed gardening and walking her dog, Tex. Most of all Jean loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Terry Webb of Osage, Linda (Doug) Kronemann of Osage and Lee Ann Olsen of Austin, Minnesota; son, Larry Benson of Osage; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Meseck of West Des Moines, Niky Lewis of St. Ansgar, Wyatt (Lori) Hoffman of Thompson, Amber (Seth) Detweiler of Marion and Nick (Courtney) Kronemann of Osage; and nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Marv Juel of Plainfield, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brothers, Delbert Allison, Max (Shirley) Allison; sisters, Fern Juel and Sharon (Louis) Bartlett and grandson, Christopher Kronemann.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706