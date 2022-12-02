Jean (Collord) Standley

September 21, 2022

Jean (Collord) Standley of Corpus Christi, Texas, age 91, passed away on September 21, 2022. She was united in marriage to John W. Standley in 1952 in Waterloo, IA. Jean and John lived in Iowa for many years before moving to Corpus Christi, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Suzanne Miller, son-in-law Paul Barbee and parents Frank Collord Jr. and Florence (McElhinney) Collord. Jean is survived by daughter, Sharylee Barbee of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren Angela & Scott Dixon, Wyatt & Amanda Miller of IA, Anthony Smith of Texas, many great-grandchildren, and family friends Philip & Donna Shook.

A private memorial service will be held in January to honor the life of Jean.