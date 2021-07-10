Jean Catherine Prickett

Jean Catherine Harland was born March 7, 1942 in Dunoon, Scotland to Samuel and Maud Harland. After high school, Jean met the love of her life, a seaman in the US Navy, Charles B. Prickett Jr. The couple was married on July 27, 1963 in Dunoon and blessed with four sons: Charles, Ian, Kevin and an infant Samuel that passed too soon. The family made their home in Scotland until 1968 when the family moved to Hawaii for Chucks' military career. In 1976 the family made their home in Mason City.