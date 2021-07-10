 Skip to main content
Jean Catherine Prickett
March 7, 1942-July 6, 2021

MASON CITY-Jean Catherine Prickett, 79, of Mason City passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials should be made to Patriots for Pets, 805 N 40th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Jean Catherine Harland was born March 7, 1942 in Dunoon, Scotland to Samuel and Maud Harland. After high school, Jean met the love of her life, a seaman in the US Navy, Charles B. Prickett Jr. The couple was married on July 27, 1963 in Dunoon and blessed with four sons: Charles, Ian, Kevin and an infant Samuel that passed too soon. The family made their home in Scotland until 1968 when the family moved to Hawaii for Chucks' military career. In 1976 the family made their home in Mason City.

Jean had a love for bowling, playing on many bowling leagues over the years. With Chuck, the family enjoyed many summer trips traveling and riding RAGBRAI across the state. Jean was skilled with a crochet hook and made numerous hats and scarves for charity.

Enough thanks cannot be said for her many beloved friends and neighbors who helped and watched over Jean through the years. Your compassion and friendship is cherished by her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles “Chuck” (Adriane) Prickett of Pittsburgh, PA, Ian S. (Michiko) Prickett of Yokosuko, Japan, and Kevin S. (BethAnn) Prickett of Massillon, OH; grandchildren, Mason, Evan, Sasha, Marina, Hannah, Abigail (Michael) Whalon, Tabitha, Lydia, and Micah; sisters-in-law, Linda LeDuc and Ann Jensen; brothers-in-law, Dennis Pricket and Bill Prickett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Chuck; parents, Samuel and Maud; and son, Samuel Harland.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

