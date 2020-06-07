Jean C. (Hills) Stenberg, of Coweta, OK, formerly of Mason City, IA, graduated to Heaven on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020 to be with her Lord Jesus and preceding family members. These include her husband, Rev. Harlan Stenberg, parents Harry & Carrie Hills, her siblings and their spouses Evelyn (Harris)Parker, Marjorie (George) Gram, Charlotte (Elton) Olmstead, Helen (Leonard) Petersen, and J. Richard (Ruth) Hills; grandson Stephen Stenberg, great grandson Oscar Stenberg, and a great granddaughter. Also preceding are her husband's parents and family: Oscar and Esther Stenberg, Edith (Jordan) Jorgensen, and Darlene (William) Maxfield, niece Susan Maxfield Mehlisch and great nephew Sean Mehlisch.

Jean is survived by her two children, Karen E. Stenberg of Coweta, OK and Andrew H. (Sue) Stenberg of Tulsa, OK; five grandchildren, John Stenberg and Lori Stenberg, both of Tulsa, Johannah (Brian) Ring of Broken Arrow, OK, Philip (Linzy) Stenberg of Biloxi, MS and Patricia (Tyler) Rigney of Tulsa, OK. She has seven great-grandchildren: John, Sean, Harlan, Jeremiah, Evelyn, Eliza, and Ulrich and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

Jean was born December 28, 1922 in Cedar Falls, IA, graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1940, and from Iowa State Teachers College in 1942. She returned to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her BA in 1978. She (Lil'teach) met Harlan (Preach) in Cresco, IA and were married August 22, 1948. She taught first grade in Hanlontown for thirty years, never graduating to second grade. Jean chose 1st grade because; “the print was always large, math only went to 10, and I was always taller than my students.” Harlan ministered and Jean frequently taught in Cresco, Baxter, Wilton, Ross, Van Horne/Blairstown, Mason City, Kanawha, Lake Mills/Thompson, and Hazelton, IA. They retired to Clear Lake, IA in 1991. She moved to Coweta, OK in 2015 and was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. She loved traveling: (including British Columbia, Canada, Norway, Hawaii, and Denmark). She also loved fishing, poetry, singing, attending concerts and theater, entertaining, and her favorite: cooking.