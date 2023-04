Jean (Bork) Scharff

September 5, 1946-April 6, 2023

Jean (Bork) Scharff, 76, passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1946, in LeMars, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny, IA) with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Jean is survived by her husband, James Scharff; daughters, Jennifer Scharff and Jamie (Joel) Martin; granddaughter, Ezriella Martin; siblings, Ronald (Marilyn) Bork, Linda (Ed) Dunklau, and Neal (Marie) Bork; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com