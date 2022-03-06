February 24, 1950-February 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Jean Ann Vollmers, 72, of Mason City passed away February 28, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A funeral will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Burns officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City, the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association.

Jean Ann Rutz was born February 24, 1950 in Faribault, MN the daughter of Martin A. and Elinore P. (Saemrow) Rutz. Growing up in Faribault, she graduated from Faribault High School, continuing her education at the University of Minnesota where she obtained her Associates Degree. On September 4, 1971 she married the love of her life, Lloyd Vollmers at Peace Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN. The couple was blessed with three sons: Adam, Mark and Paul. After they were married, they spent three years of Lloyd's Air Force service time in England where Adam was born. They enjoyed the sightseeing and history of the country while there. The family later made their home in Mason City where Jean worked at Sunbeam Preschool for over 18 years before retiring in 2005. She and Lloyd were longtime members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and on Altar Guild over the years.

Jean could often be found reading a good book and loved searching for the next title to add to her collection. Since 2005 Jean had served as a precinct election official, serving the Mason City area. Camping trips with her family and friends brought her great joy and she looked forward to a rousing game of cards. Countless snowmen adorned her home in the winter seasons and she cherished time spent in the kitchen baking delicious cookies for friends and family to enjoy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Lloyd; sons, Adam (Tracy) Vollmers of Westmont, IL, Mark (Molly Paullus-Vollmers) Vollmers of Mason City, IA, and Paul Vollmers of North Liberty, IA; grandchildren, Hayley (Matt) Jones of Bellvue, NE, Eric Garcia of Westmont, IL; great-grandson, Atlas Jones of Bellvue, NE; brother, John (Kris) Rutz of Owasso, OK; as well as numerous extended family members and cherished friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Martin & Elinore Rutz.