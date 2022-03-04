Jean Ann Vollmers

MASON CITY-Jean Ann Vollmers, 72, of Mason City passed away February 28, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A celebration of her life will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Burns officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City, the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com