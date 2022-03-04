 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Ann Vollmers

  • 0

Jean Ann Vollmers

MASON CITY-Jean Ann Vollmers, 72, of Mason City passed away February 28, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A celebration of her life will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Burns officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City, the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News