Jean A. Smith Payne

February 11, 1932-November 26, 2020

Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne of Mason City, Iowa passed away on “Thanksgiving Day”, November 26, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, Iowa. She died of complications related to COVID-19. Arrangements are being made at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City. A memorial will be held later.

Jean was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 11, 1932 to Francis Letts and Berniece (Tippin) Letts. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1950. Jean attended Iowa State University and played the clarinet in the Cyclones Marching Band in 1950-1951.

On September 22, 1951 she married Richard D. Smith at Prairie Creek Church in Vinton, Iowa. Together they had two daughters, Connie and Lynn. They resided in several places from 1951 until they settled in Mason City in 1972. After celebrating their 25th Anniversary he passed away suddenly in 1978.

In 1987 Jean married a classmate on May 9, Lowell R. Payne. They loved to travel to Washington to see her daughter and enjoyed traveling to visit friends. Lowell passed away suddenly in 2003.

In her spare time, she loved to sew, knit, embroidery, and quilt for her children and grandchildren. Everyone got a handmade quilt.