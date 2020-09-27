Jayne M. (Shimek) Lupkes

Without a doubt, her greatest joy was family, especially being “Grammie” to Morgan, Adelyn, Hudson, Isla, Grace, and three angel babies in heaven. She was always there to help anyone, as she showed her love by working beside you (and probably telling you how to do it!).

When He was ready, God tapped her on the shoulder and said it was her time. She passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 as the result of a severe spinal cord injury. Her legacy will live on though her friends, family, accomplishments and contribution to the Iowa Donor Network.

In addition to immediate family listed above, Jayne will be lovingly remembered by five siblings, Jeanene (Ed) Breitenstein of Montrose, IA, Anne (Jim) Ott of Cresco, IA, Tom (Bobbie) Shimek of Riceville, IA, John (Mary) Shimek of Ridgeway, IA and Pete (Randi) Shimek of Cresco; extended family, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister, Mary Pat Shimek.