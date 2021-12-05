Jayme Wayne Sedars

July 4, 1977-November 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Jayme Wayne Sedars, 44, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Grace Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Grace Church. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jayme Sedars. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Jayme was born July 4th, 1977, to Jerry and Debra (Pennington) Sedars in Mason City. He grew up in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1996 and then earned his AA degree at NIACC. Jayme started his career as a carhop for the Barrel Drive-In when he was 16. He spent one summer working at the Mason City Country Club, and later he worked for his father at Sedars Motor Co., Inc. downtown as an all-around car jockey. Eventually, he sold cars at the new location, Sedars Auto Park, and later Sedars Honda. He continued in car sales even after the family sold the dealerships. Jayme and Trisha (Jacobs) met at a music event at church and were married on March 18th, 2000, in Mason City. Jayme enjoyed making them coffee and carving out time to sit in the three seasons room together to share their thoughts about life, their growing family, or the books they were reading. To this union they were blessed to raise and homeschool two amazing children together, Micah and Taylor. Jayme loved being a father, passing down his exceptional music taste and creativity to his children. Many evenings and weekends were spent playing games, listening to music together, biking around the Forest Park neighborhood, enjoying hikes at the nature center, and watching movies together. Family time was a high priority to him.

When Jayme was ten years old, he wanted an electric guitar for his birthday. His dad, a guitarist who played in a band during his younger years, said that he needed to learn to walk before he could run. So, he bought him an acoustic guitar and taught him a few chords with the promise that if he learned them, he would buy him an electric guitar for Christmas. Jayme got his electric guitar and never looked back. He would come home from school and practice nearly every day for hours. Eventually, he joined The Jon Hepperly Band and spent many weekends honing his skills performing gigs at various venues. He also formed his own band, The Gambit, with his classmates and his brother, Travis. Later he played music live with various friends and they opened for bands at the Surf Ballroom once or twice. Jayme's love of playing spanned the years from taking piano lessons and being an All-State vocalist to later preparing young musicians for worship team, but mostly was a very skilled, self-taught musician. Through the years Jayme and his family enjoyed going to concerts such as Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Paul McCartney, and Beatles tribute bands.

Jayme grew up attending church and Sunday school and loved Bible stories. When he was 17, he turned his life over to the Lord. Later, he started volunteering as a musician at church, and eventually was hired full time at Grace Church in Mason City as the Worship and Family Life Director. His attention to detail and organizational skills put him in charge of hundreds of volunteers. But music remained his passion, and he was a tough but benevolent task master when it came to practices with his various worship teams. Jayme was one of those rare individuals who was able to spend a portion of his life doing what he truly loved, which in his case was leading others into the presence of the Lord through the power of music.

In recent years he had some more difficult days. He was a mortal man with all the failings of mortal men, and he never for a moment claimed otherwise. But he was also a great man with more talent, love, and presence than he probably knew. Jayme went to be with God unexpectedly and now the music on Earth will never be as good, but the music of Heaven is better than ever. We were blessed beyond words to have him in our lives, and we were made richer because of his presence. He had a sweet, vibrant personality, a warm, inviting smile, and a propensity to grab a guitar and entertain us with his beautiful voice. Not a day will pass that he won't be missed until the moment we see him again. Jayme would want everyone reading this to not take your time on this Earth for granted. “Seek the Lord while He may be found…” (a portion of a favorite scripture passage) and reach out to others who are struggling.

Jayme is survived by his wife, Trisha Sedars, and children, Micah and Taylor, Mason City; his parents, Jerry and Debbie Sedars, Mason City; his brothers, Travis Sedars, Mason City and Dusty (Deb) Sedars, Mankato, MN; his grandmother, Betty Pennington, Mason City; his uncle, Randy (Mitzi) Pennington, Freetown, MA; his aunt, Tami Walter, Marshall, MO; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orvis and Roma Sedars, and Gordon Pennington; his father-in-law, Chuck Jacobs; and mother-in-law, Deb Jacobs.