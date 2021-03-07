Jay William Greenlee

October 17, 1992-March 3, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Jay William Greenlee, 28, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Jay was born October 17, 1992, the son of Jerry Jr. and Jolene Greenlee in Waverly, IA. He grew up in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2011. Following high school he attended Ellsworth Community College in the Equine Management Program and North Iowa Area Community College in the Nursing Program.

Jay worked at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center as a certified nursing assistant, and was also a horse enthusiast and horse chiropractor. Horses and the equestrian family were Jay's love and passion. He was involved in many shows and competitions throughout his life, while also sharing his love and knowledge with youth in the area. Jay was a very caring individual which was shared with his patients and coworkers at the hospital.