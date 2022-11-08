Jay M. Knudtson

December 23, 1958-November 4, 2022

FOREST CITY-Jay M. Knudtson, age 63 of Forest City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation for Jay will take place from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service the following day at church.

A memorial service for Jay will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave. Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Jay's remains will be scattered on the family farm by family at a later date.

Jay's service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to the One In Christ Lutheran Parish YouTube page.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-585-2685