Jay E. Treloar

August 22, 1943-March 13, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Jay E. Treloar, 76, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa.

A service will be held at a later time and will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Jay was born August 22, 1943 in Mason City, son of Howard and Elizabeth (Taylor) Treloar. He graduated from Nora Spring High School, class of 1961. A fervent athlete, he was the captain of both the Wrestling and Football team and received All Conference Honors his Senior year. After high school he attended Mason City Jr College (now known as NIACC) where he would continue his athletic career playing football for the MCJC Trojans. Soon thereafter, he enlisted into the Air Force serving in the Vietnam War and was later honorably discharged. He spent several years working for Winnebago and Kraft Foods but always made time to help working outdoors on the family farm.