Jay Donald “Pete” Craven

Family will be greeting the public from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, Mason City, IA in honor of Pete's life. A Scriptural Wake Service with a time for sharing will begin at 6:30pm Monday, March 22, 2021. Family will have a private burial at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Pete was born on March 22, 1936, the son of Don and Sis (Hall) Craven of Mason City, IA. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School, Class of 1954. Pete was drafted into the Army in 1958. Before being shipped out to Augsburg, Germany, he married Mary Koenigsfeld at Fort Dix, NJ on April 30, 1959. The newlywed couple lived together in Germany until Pete was discharged in 1960. From this union, two daughters were born. After living in New Jersey for several years, the family moved back to Mason City, Iowa. Pete was first employed as an auditor for Agri Grain Marketing and was later employed as the manager at the Farmers COOP, Grafton, IA, for 30 years. He retired in 2000.