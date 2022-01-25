Jay D. Hinrichs
ROCKWELL-Jay D. Hinrichs, 85 of Rockwell, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Rockwell Cemetery, in Rockwell, Iowa. Visitation will be held from noon Friday until 3:45. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Jay Hinrichs memorial fund, in care of Bradley and Ruth Griffith, 7933 Casey LN, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com