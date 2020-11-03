Jay Cookman
February 17, 1938-October 31, 2020
Jay Cookman, 82, died on October 31, 2020, from Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.
He is survived by his wife, Annette, daughter, Jaynette (Michael Rittman) of Clive, and son, Jeff (Jerri) Cookman of Carlisle, four grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 4, at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines). The service will be live-streamed at hopeonline.tv/specialevents. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel (801 19th Street, West Des Moines). Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. To view a complete obituary for Jay and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.