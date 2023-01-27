Jason C. Norris
January 24, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Jason C. Norris 43, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January, 29, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
A celebration of life service to honor Jason will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Fred Lewis officiating.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. www.colonialchapels.com. 641-357-2193