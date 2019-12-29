December 13, 2019-December 14,2019
MASON CITY --- Jarrod Robert Benson, Jr., infant son of Jarrod and Tafeeta Benson, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A memorial service for Jarrod will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Wendy Johannesen officiating. Jarrod's family will greet relatives and friends from 4 pm until 6pm at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service.
Jarrod Robert and his twin sister, Ricki Jo Benson were born at 8:45 pm on Friday, December 13, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City to their loving parents, Jarrod and Tafeeta. Following their birth at 24 weeks gestation, Jarrod and Ricki were quickly transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Jarrod developed complications and gently passed away early December 14, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Jarrod and Tafeeta were blessed to welcome Jarrod, the first born son to Jarrod, Sr., and Ricki Jo into the world; their pregnancy was a dream come true for both Jarrod and Tafeeta. Although Jarrod's time on this earth was brief, the love his family carries for him will endure forever. Jarrod's siblings eagerly looked forward to welcoming another brother into the family; his brother, Zane, was excited to shoot nerf guns, play with tools, and take his younger brother hunting. His sisters couldn't wait to babysit him, teach him to play soccer, and dress him like a stud.
Jarrod will be greatly missed by his parents, Jarrod and Tafeeta; siblings, Madelyn, Geneva, Brooklyn, Ava, Jersey, Zane, and Ricki Jo; grandparents, Rhonda Stephens, Mary Beshir, and Sondra Benson; his Godparents, Josh and Sadie Evenson; aunts and uncles, Justin and Safia Nielsen, Josh and Sadie Evenson, Johnny and Amy Patterson, and Cody Stephens; as well as extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert “Rick” Benson, and M. Beshir; and his great grandparents.
Should friends desire, memorials in Jarrod's name may be given to Ricki and Jarrod, Jr. Benson Benefit in care of Clear Lake Bank and Trust, or to GoFundMe – Benson Family in need (https:/www.gofundme.com/benson-family-in-need). Jarrod's twin sister, Ricki Jo, will continue her fight under the care of the NICU at the University of Iowa.
A special thank you to Dr. Faust and the MercyOne Labor and Delivery nurses, the University of Iowa Transport Team, and the doctors and nurses at the University of Iowa NICU for the care given to Jarrod, Jr., Ricki Jo, and Tafeeta during their time at the hospital.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.