December 13, 2019-December 14,2019

MASON CITY --- Jarrod Robert Benson, Jr., infant son of Jarrod and Tafeeta Benson, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A memorial service for Jarrod will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Wendy Johannesen officiating. Jarrod's family will greet relatives and friends from 4 pm until 6pm at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service.

Jarrod Robert and his twin sister, Ricki Jo Benson were born at 8:45 pm on Friday, December 13, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City to their loving parents, Jarrod and Tafeeta. Following their birth at 24 weeks gestation, Jarrod and Ricki were quickly transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Jarrod developed complications and gently passed away early December 14, 2019.

