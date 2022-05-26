Janice Warren

October 4, 1940-May 21, 2022

DES MOINES-Janice Warren passed away suddenly on May 21 after courageously fighting her short battle of cancer surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thursday, May 26th at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday at the Funeral Home with burial in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Janice Mary (Christian) Warren was born Oct 4th, 1940 in Dallas Center, IA where she grew up and graduated from high school in 1958. Upon graduation, Jan moved to Des Moines & began working for Banker's Life. She bought her 1st car; a black 1958 Chevy Convertible that she loved to toodle around in going to concerts and dances at the Val Air & KRNT Ballrooms.

Some of her favorite memories were going to Johnny Cash concerts before he made it big, or as she would say "before he wore black".

On May 5, 1961, Janice married Tommy D. Warren, the love of her life & soul mate. They made their home in Pleasant Hill, IA where they raised their three children Chris, Carole & Craig.

Janice treasured her memories of their family vacations of camping & fishing and going up to Leech Lake, MN.

When her kids got older she worked as a volunteer at Des Moines General Hospital in the gift shop. She had so much fun & great friends and memories. She worked there until the hospital closed and then went to work at HyVee in Pleasant Hill for 20 years where she was best known as the "sample lady". She always had a smile and a joke; she loved meeting new people.

In 2009 Janice lost the love of her life, never a day went by that she didn't miss him or talk about him.

In 2020 Janice moved to Garner, IA to be near her daughter and granddaughter's family.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Tommy, her parents Lavonne & Lester Christian. Those left to cherish her memories are her son Chris & Kristy Warren(Des Moines), daughter Carole & husband Phillip Boehnke (Ventura,IA), Craig Warren (Des Moines).

Grandkids, Amber & Josh Snow (Garner ,IA), Scott & Rebecca Sullivan (Anchorage, AK), Josh Sullivan & Noelle (Minneapolis ,MN). Tommy Warren the 2nd, Chelsea Warren, Theodore & Shanda Boehnke (Dumont, IA), James and Ashley Boehnke (Blooming Prairie, MN)

Great Grandkids Amelia Ytzen, Aliza Snow & Quinn Snow, McKenna & Macy Boehnke, Izick & Elizabeth Zweck, Addison & Jackson Boehnke.

Brother Jim & Peggy Christian (Denver, CO) And special, friend, sister & cousin Deb Tesson (Des Moines).

In lieu of flowers the family requests plants or charitable donations to Hospice, Alzheimer's association, MyHouse Youth Homeless Shelter Mat-Su