July 23, 1934-December 6, 2022

ROCKFORD-Janice R. Herman, 88 formerly of Rockford, Iowa, died Monday, December 6, 2022 at the Mercy One Hospice inpatient unit in Johnston, Iowa

A Mass will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 1st Ave. NW, Rockford, Iowa. Officiating will be Father Frantz Augustin. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Thursday at the church. A rosary will be held at 6:30 pm. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Hospice of their choice. Light refreshments will be served following the burial.

Janice Roselyn was born on July 23, 1934 in Rockford the daughter of Earl Clarence Paulus and Bernice Ann Sido Paulus. She graduated from the Rockford High School. On October 27, 1956 she was united in marriage to John Joseph Herman at Holy Name Catholic Church. To this union was born four children. While she held many jobs that she enjoyed, her longest, most pleasant experience was being a homemaker and caring for her family. She continued to enjoy cooking, doing puzzles, reading and playing cards.

Those thankful for her life include her children Mark (Rachel) Herman, Bellevue, Ia; Jacalyn (Aaron) Schlenker, Medina, TN; Nikki (Daniel) Kline, Grimes, IA; A son-in-law Doug Roberts, Mason City, 11 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, three sisters Sandra Losee, Cindy (Bernie) Goodale, Becky Farr, three brothers Robert (Mary) Paulus, Mike Paulus, and Rick Paulus.

Preceding Janice in death are her parents, Husband John in 1980, Daughter Julie Roberts, one sister JoAnn Paulus, and three brothers William, Garry and Dennis Paulus

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com