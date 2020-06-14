Janice M. Heiser

August 9, 1943 - June 7, 2020
Janice Marie Heiser (Frederick) was born to Clare and Marie (Drummer) Frederick on August 9, 1943 in Mankato, MN and passed away on June 7, 2020 at home in Surprise, AZ after a brief illness. She went to grade school at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake, MN and high school at Good Counsel Academy graduating in 1961. She married the love of her life, Gary Heiser, on May 15, 1965. They lived in Forest City, Iowa for the past 46 years raising their family. Jan worked for Farm and City Insurance before retiring in 2004. Jan and Gary spent most of their time at their cabin in Fifty Lakes, MN and traveling many winters in their Winnebago to various warm destinations before settling in Surprise, AZ. Jan enjoyed cooking, reading, staying current on politics, road trips on motorcycle, bingo, mahjong, dog-sitting for grand-dogs Marshall and Zoey, going to casinos, but her love for her family and friends was her top priority. She was Cabin Grandma to the most wonderful grandchildren and became GiGi to her great granddaughter, Berkeley, in 2017 and was looking forward to great-granddaughter # in late July.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary, children Dawn McKeever (Mark Larson) of Surprise, AZ, Scott (Jackie) of Johnston, IA, grandchildren, Ali McKeever (Joe Blake) of Athol, ID, Tyler McKeever (Katy Kelly) of Hayden, ID, Emma Heiser, Chandler Heiser and Betsy Kate Heiser all of Johnston, IA, great granddaughter, Berkeley McKevver of Hayden, ID, siblings Verna (Jack Hager) of Madison Lake, MN, Clare Frederick Jr (Mary Ditch) of Apache Junction, AZ, Gloria (John Nygaard) of Mendota Heights, MN, Elizabeth (Greg Gallion) of Woodbury, MN, brothers-in-law, Tim Heiser (Amy) of Mankato and Bob Heiser of Max, ND, Randy Wood of Mankato, MN. As well as many nieces, nephews and so many special friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister (Katherine), parents (Clare Sr and Marie Frederick), parents-in-law (Elmer and Darlene Heiser), sisters-in-law (Sue Wood and Tani Heiser) and nieces (Kelly Clitty and Christine Frederick).
Memorial service will be on July 18, 2020 at 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, Madison Lake, MN. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Private graveside burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Madison Lake at a later date. Due to COVID restrictions we will be unable to have a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the family where they will choose a charity of Jan's choosing. Arrangements are being made through Surprise Funeral Care in Surprise, AZ. A memorial page has been set up on the funeral homes website for Jan, friends and family can leave a condolence or a memory for Jan if they would like to. The website link is: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/janice-heiser-9213949.
