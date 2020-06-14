Janice M. Heiser

Janice Marie Heiser (Frederick) was born to Clare and Marie (Drummer) Frederick on August 9, 1943 in Mankato, MN and passed away on June 7, 2020 at home in Surprise, AZ after a brief illness. She went to grade school at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake, MN and high school at Good Counsel Academy graduating in 1961. She married the love of her life, Gary Heiser, on May 15, 1965. They lived in Forest City, Iowa for the past 46 years raising their family. Jan worked for Farm and City Insurance before retiring in 2004. Jan and Gary spent most of their time at their cabin in Fifty Lakes, MN and traveling many winters in their Winnebago to various warm destinations before settling in Surprise, AZ. Jan enjoyed cooking, reading, staying current on politics, road trips on motorcycle, bingo, mahjong, dog-sitting for grand-dogs Marshall and Zoey, going to casinos, but her love for her family and friends was her top priority. She was Cabin Grandma to the most wonderful grandchildren and became GiGi to her great granddaughter, Berkeley, in 2017 and was looking forward to great-granddaughter # in late July.