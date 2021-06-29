Janice L. Long

May 23, 1947-June 20, 2021

WESLEY-Janice L. Long, 74, of Wesley, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Algona Manor Care Center in Algona.

Funeral service for Janice Long will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Algona Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Al Foote officiating. Burial will follow at the Corwith City Cemetery.

Visitation for Janice Long will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday

Janice Lynne (Leek) Long, the daughter of Garel “Dutch” and Bernice (Reaper) Leek, was born on May 23, 1947 in Algona, Iowa. She attended Corwith - Wesley High School and graduated with the class of 1965.

After high school, Janice married her high school sweet heart Timothy Long, on August 23, 1965 at the Algona Baptist Church. The couple made their home on a farm outside of Wesley.

Janice stayed home and raised her children before becoming a certified medical assistant and working for the county home. She then worked for Good Samaritan Society in Algona.