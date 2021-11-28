Janice K. Doering

August 17, 1940-November 15, 2021

Janice K. Doering, formerly of Mason City, died peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 15, 2021.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Henderson on January 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Janice, the daughter of Arthur and Gail (Weiland) Garman, was born August 17, 1940, in Algona, Iowa. She graduated from Corwith High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and became an RN.

Janice was employed by Park Clinic, Mercy Hospital, and North Iowa Area Community College, in Mason City.

She was united in marriage to Paul R. Doering of Mason City on Oct. 27, 1962. Janice enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She loved to travel, to go downtown shopping, and trying to win her fortune “at the Ranch” casino. Janice had a knack for making every guest feel comfortable in her home, she had the best goodies whether homemade or store-bought, and was a true giver who always helped where she could.

Janice and her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1986 where she helped manage her brother's 7-11 store and then worked for State Industrial Insurance until retirement.

Janice is survived by her three sons, Dr. Thomas (Jennifer) Doering of Wausau, Wisconsin, Michael (Jacquie) Doering of Reno, Nevada, Peter of Fremont, California, and two daughters, Dawn (Bill) Vogel of Henderson, Nevada, and Gail (Ryan) Flood of Henderson, Nevada, and 16 grandchildren.

Other survivors are two brothers, Ron (Margo) Garman and Richard Garman of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul R. Doering, parents, Arthur and Gail Garman, her brother, John (Donna) Garman of Las Vegas, and her in-laws, Herb and Lou Doering of Mason City.