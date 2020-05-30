× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice K. Artz

September 16, 1939 - May 25, 2020

MASON CITY - Janice Kay Artz (Olk), 80, of Mason City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A gathering of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Cards of condolences may be sent to JPaul Artz, Country Meadow Place, 17396 Kingbird Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Iowa or Country Meadow Place. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Janice was born September 16, 1939 to Connie and Esther (Muhlenbruch) Olk at Latimer, Iowa. She graduated from Franklin Consolidated HS in 1959.

She met the love of her life, JPaul Artz, of Nora Springs, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were united in marriage in Albert Lea, MN on May 2nd, 1965, residing in Mason City except for a brief stay in California.