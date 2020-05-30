Janice K. Artz
September 16, 1939 - May 25, 2020
MASON CITY - Janice Kay Artz (Olk), 80, of Mason City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A gathering of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Cards of condolences may be sent to JPaul Artz, Country Meadow Place, 17396 Kingbird Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Iowa or Country Meadow Place. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Janice was born September 16, 1939 to Connie and Esther (Muhlenbruch) Olk at Latimer, Iowa. She graduated from Franklin Consolidated HS in 1959.
She met the love of her life, JPaul Artz, of Nora Springs, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were united in marriage in Albert Lea, MN on May 2nd, 1965, residing in Mason City except for a brief stay in California.
She is survived by her husband JPaul, three sisters in law: Mardel Weber Sheffield, Dixie Olk Latimer, and Joyce Timm AZ, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents in law Paul and Ida Artz, sisters Mary Minnie, Lois and Betty and brothers Don and Vern Lee (Butch), brothers in law, Clarence Johansen, Gordon Worden, Dean Timm, sister in law JoAnne Tankersley and nephew Greg Olk.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
