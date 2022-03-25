 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janice “Jan” E. Missman

  • 0
Janice “Jan” E. Missman

Janice “Jan” E. Missman

March 24, 2022

WODEN-Janice “Jan” E. Missman, 84, of Woden, Iowa died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. Burial will be at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the Good Samaritan Society. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News