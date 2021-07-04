Janice I. Weber

March 31, 1945-June 28, 2021

STORY CITY-Janice I. Weber, 76, of Story City died June 28, 2021 at Bethany Life Communities in Story City. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday July 10, 2021 at 10:30 am at Granger United Methodist Church in Florenceville, IA. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Granger, Minnesota. Lunch will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco.

Janice was born on March 31, 1945 in Cresco, IA to Murl J. and Irene (Munson) Darrah. She married Jake Weber on September 18, 1965. They later divorced.

Janice is survived by her three children, Troy (Amy) Weber of Nevada, IA, Todd Weber of Iowa Falls and Tammy (Bret) Hartkopp of Geneva, IA; eight grandchildren, Devin Markley, Carissa Brisbon, Hailee Weber, Nicole Arnold, Anthony Arnold, Zach Arnold, Casie Whitacre and Ashley Weber; eight great grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Gunhus of Cresco and Linda.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy and John.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Life in Story City.

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is entrusted with arrangements.