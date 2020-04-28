× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janice Hackenmiller

April 29, 1938 - April 19, 2020

Stacyville - Janice Marion Hackenmiller, age 81, of Stacyville, IA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of her life at a later date. A private graveside service was held at the Visitation Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Raymond Burkle officiating.

Janice was born April 29, 1938 in Stacyville, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes (Goergen) Mayer. She graduated from Visitation High School in 1956. Janice married Melvin A. Hackenmiller on September 24, 1958 at Visitation Catholic Church. She worked at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home for 20+ years. She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church and was a past board member, Christian Mother's, Catholic Order of Foresters, Cedar Valley Quilters and Austin Keepsake Quilters. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, knitting, gardening, Suduko puzzles and just keeping busy. She was an asset to the community by giving rides to appointments, visiting residents at the nursing home, helping with Meals on Wheels, working on elections, and was a Eucharistic Minister, serving at Mass and to the home-bound.