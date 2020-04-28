Janice Hackenmiller
April 29, 1938 - April 19, 2020
Stacyville - Janice Marion Hackenmiller, age 81, of Stacyville, IA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of her life at a later date. A private graveside service was held at the Visitation Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Raymond Burkle officiating.
Janice was born April 29, 1938 in Stacyville, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes (Goergen) Mayer. She graduated from Visitation High School in 1956. Janice married Melvin A. Hackenmiller on September 24, 1958 at Visitation Catholic Church. She worked at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home for 20+ years. She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church and was a past board member, Christian Mother's, Catholic Order of Foresters, Cedar Valley Quilters and Austin Keepsake Quilters. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, knitting, gardening, Suduko puzzles and just keeping busy. She was an asset to the community by giving rides to appointments, visiting residents at the nursing home, helping with Meals on Wheels, working on elections, and was a Eucharistic Minister, serving at Mass and to the home-bound.
Janice was a loving spouse, nurturing mother, caring friend, comforting sister and faithful Christian who everyday practiced these qualities to those who shared her life. She never uttered a harsh word about anyone and expected us to be the best we could be. Janice and Mel collaborated on many woodworking projects and exhibited at the local fairs. For many years she supported the St. Ansgar Saints sports teams and she remained a proud, cheering fan long-after her kids graduated.
Those left to cherish her memory are Janice's children, Sandy (Dean) Blanchard of Cedar Rapids, Sharon (John) Cowin of Ledyard, Craig (Barb) Hackenmiller of Mantorville, MN, Laurie (Randi) Johnson of St. Ansgar, Karla Hackenmiller (Art Werger) of Athens, OH, Mark (Teressa) Hackenmiller of Cedar Rapids, Matt (Melissa) Hackenmiller of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, her grandchildren Alex (Ryan) Glowacz, Olivia (Jordan) Monson, Ross Hackenmiller, Drew (Cody) Hackenmiller, Holly Hackenmiller, Ezra, Abby and Vienna Hackenmiller and great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxson Monson, sister in laws Darlene Mayer, Elizabeth (Dolly) Hackenmiller, Mary Hackenmiller and Imelda Neis and brothers-in-law Cliff Mueske and Darryl Mayer and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin in 2012, infant son David, her sisters Shirley Hackenmiller and Donna Mueske and brother John Mayer.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff who gave such special care to our mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stacyville Community Nursing Home or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
