Janice Fynskov

October 30, 1934-April 20, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Janice Fynskov, 88, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, in her sleep at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rochester, Minnesota. It was Janice's desire to donate her body to the Anatomical Department of Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN to further the advancement of medical education.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 3, 2023 at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Rev. Melinda McVey officiating. A private family inurnment will take place in Clear Lake Cemetery.

The family will greet friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Memorials may be directed to Central Gardens of North Iowa, 800 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428, or Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Janice Ardell Reynolds was born October 30, 1934, in Alexandria, Minnesota the eldest of three children of George and Agnes (Feigum) Reynolds She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1952, attended the Minnesota School of Laboratory Technique, Minneapolis, MN, and then worked as a secretary and lab technician for two doctors in Paynesville, MN.

Janice started dating Paul Fynskov following her high school graduation, while she attended classes and worked in Paynesville and while Paul was working on the family farm in Osakis, MN. They were married in December of 1954.

After a year together on the farm they made the decision to move to St. Paul so Paul could attend the U of M Veterinary College. Living in married student housing at the U proved to be a great way to make long-lasting friendships. Tim was born in 1955, and following Paul's graduation Todd was born in 1962. Settling in Clear Lake, together they established a successful veterinary practice that lasted 35 years and built the Clear Lake Veterinary Hospital on 4th Ave S.

Over the years Janice was involved in many and various volunteer efforts in support of her church, community, friends, and family. She also had many great travel experiences with Paul. Early in 2009, after Paul was diagnosed with leukemia and died soon thereafter. Janice continued to stay busy with volunteer activities.

In 2016 her efforts were celebrated by the Clear Lake Rotary Club, when she was named the “William L. Nicholas” Citizen of the Year.

In 2018 Janice began to struggle with cognitive decline, and as this impairment became more challenging she sold her home and moved to The Courtyard & Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. She stayed there until 2022 when she moved to River Bend's memory care facility in Rochester, MN.

Janice is survived by her sons Timothy (Lonnie) Fynskov, Rochester, MN, Todd Fynskov, Rochester, MN; Grandchildren Elizabeth (Preston) Clark, Benjamin Fynskov, Lauren Fynskov (Joe Barhorst); sisters-in-law Joyce Reynolds and Diane Reynolds; along with several nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, and brothers Dr. Glenn Reynolds and Dr. Dennis Reynolds.

