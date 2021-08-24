Janice Eileen Vervaecke

October 22, 1944-August 21, 2021

ST ANSGAR-Janice Eileen Vervaecke was born on October 22, 1944 in Osage, Iowa to Kenneth and Leona Erdman Horgen.

She began her education at Rock #3 country school where she attended through 3rd grade. When Rock #3 closed she went to St. Ansgar Community Schools where she graduated in 1963.

She began her working career at St. Ansgar State Bank. Later working at banks in California and Austin, MN.

Janice was united in marriage to Edward Vervaecke on February 17, 1968 at St. Ansgar Catholic Church in St. Ansgar. To this union three sons were born.

Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her: husband, Edward; sons, Mark (Cindy) Vervaecke of Maquoketa, IA, Michael (Mindi) Vervaecke of St. Ansgar, IA and James (Mena) Vervaecke of Cedar Falls, IA; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Aimee, Alice, Julia, Taylor and Sam; sisters, Karen (Keith) Jaspers of Springfield, MO and Sherlyn (David) Klatt of Mason City, IA; brothers, Keith (Jan) Horgen of St. Ansgar, Darwin Horgen (Julie Weide) of Grafton; along with family and friends.