Janice Abrams

April 21, 1933-November 17, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Janice Abrams, 88 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A private Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Kevin Olson officiating. Inurnment will be at Grant Township Cemetery in rural Fertile.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, IA or to UnityPoint-Health Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

Janice was born April 21, 1933, the daughter of Lester and Doris (Zobel) Burtness in rural Fertile, IA. She married Spence Jr. Abrams on August 3, 1952, in Fertile. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2020.

A graduate of Fertile High School, Janice attended Waldorf College in Forest City. She spent most of her life raising her six children while working various jobs. She enjoyed china painting, being a part of her birthday club and volunteering through several church groups. She also loved spending many winters in Texas with Spence.

Janice is survived by five children, Vicky (Floyd) Jefson of Forest City, Tim (special friend, Jeri Weiss) Abrams of Forest City, Julie (Kevin) Pals of Clear Lake, Pam (Dan) Moore of Hot Springs, AR, and Steve (Valerie) Abrams of Rockford; 14 grandchildren, Chad (Rachel) Jefson, Andrew (Angela) Jefson, Alan (Lindsay) Abrams, Todd (Abby Bohl) Pals, Adam (Lauren) Pals, Dustin Moore, Drew (Paige) Moore, Derek (Melissa) Moore, Travis (April) Holtan, Stephanie (Lukas) Wooge, Joshua Holtan, Michael Holtan, Jonathan (Constance) Abrams and Allison (Steve) Diaz; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and three siblings, JoAnn Bailey, Larry Burtness and Lance Burtness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Spence and Vera Abrams; daughter, Sandy Abrams; and two granddaughters, Heather Jefson and Emily Holtan.

