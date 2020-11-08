Janice A. Nelson

Janice was born May 28, 1927 in Thornton, Iowa to William and Mayme (Matson) Duitscher on the family farm. Although growing up on a farm during The Great Depression wasn't always easy, she soon realized how fortunate their family was with so many people out of work and hungry. She went on to graduate in 1944 from Clear Lake High School at age 17 and then joined the war effort by going to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C. Not long after, Janice married her high-school sweetheart, Tom Nelson on March 6, 1945 in Long Beach, California where he was stationed during his service with the U.S. Navy during WWII.