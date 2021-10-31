Janice A. Meyer

July 26, 1936-October 28, 2021

GARNER–Janice A. Meyer, 85, of Garner died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Janice Adele Meyer, the daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Kruger) Steffens, was born July 26, 1936 at Primghar, Iowa. She was baptized on September 13, 1936 at Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar. In 1944, she moved with her family to Hartley. Janice was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hartley by Rev. A.C. Weber. She graduated from Hartley High School in 1954 and continued her education at Mankato Business School in Mankato, MN. On June 23, 1957 she was married to Donald Meyer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Don and Janice farmed near Hartley where they raised their three children, Steve, Cathy and Mark. She was a town girl that moved to the farm and loved it. In 1995, Don and Janice moved to West Okoboji and spent twenty fabulous years there. They continued to farm until moving to Garner in 2014 to be closer to family. Janice enjoyed and loved her family and was very proud of them. She enjoyed going to her children's and grandchildren's activities. She also loved to play bridge and golf with her friends.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner and St. Paul LWML. Church was very important to her. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hartley where she was a charter member of the Mary Circle. Janice served on the Hartley Library Board, was involved in starting the first Hartley Booster Club for athletics and served as secretary for many years. In Garner she helped at the school as a reading buddy.

Janice is survived by her three children, Dr. Steve (Dana) Meyer of Sioux City, Cathy (Pete) Svare of Garner and Dr. Mark (Ann) Meyer of Mason City; grandchildren, Joshua, Elizabeth, Joseph and Lexie Meyer, Eden and King Pitzenberger, Zachary (Sarah) Svare and their daughter, Charlotte, Nick (Danelle) Svare, Matt, Makenzie (fiancé, Joe Wieskamp), Megan and Macy Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, April 4, 2018; brother, Ralph (Helen) Kruger; sister, Millie (Hank) Heimensen; brothers-in-law, Wilbert (Mildred) Meyer and Marvin (Pauline) Meyer; and sisters-in-law, Lorna (Erwin) Gregor and Nelda (Albert) Angel.