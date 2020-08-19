× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice A. Beznoska

(1944-2020)

MASON CITY - Janice Ann Beznoska, 76, of Mason City, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit after a courageous battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Rudd Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family of Janice Beznoska. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Janice Ann Beznoska was born in Charles City on May 2, 1944, to parents George and Emma (Hesse) Tegtmeier. Janice attended School in Marble Rock. At a young age Janice was united in marriage but later divorced, between this union the couple had three children, Scott, Billie Jo and Julie. Janice worked as a waitress, she also worked for Rockwell Collins International. In 1988 she was united in marriage to Ken Beznoska the love of her life, with this union her family of four became a family of seven. Janice and Ken were married for 31 years. Once united in marriage Janice moved to Nebraska City to join Ken. After Ken's retirement the couple moved back to Iowa settling in Rudd before moving to Mason City.