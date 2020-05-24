Janet was a quintessential matriarch who fiercely loved her family and, in turn, was adored by them all. Holidays were celebrated with joy and abundant feasts that included Swedish meatballs and homemade desserts — her angel food cake was legendary. The Fourth of July marked an iconic family holiday, exuberantly celebrated with the “Bymark Clan”extended family in Biwabik and later in Mason City. Festivities always kicked off with a dinner of Janet's signature pasties, an Iron Range family recipe. Janet loved the piano, playing in a women's piano club that met monthly for over 40 years to study composers and perform music for each other. Her dear piano now resides in a sunny dayroom at the IOOF Home. A longtime Globe Gazette and Star Tribune subscriber, Janet devoured magazines and books, especially mysteries and political memoirs, and always began the day with a crossword puzzle.

While Janet dearly missed her husband of 64 years after his death in 2011, she was determined to continue living independently in her own house — a feat made possible by the unflagging support of her son, Tom and his wife, Mary Ann, along with her loyal friends and neighbors. She spent the last five months of her life at the IOOF home in Mason City, where she received wonderful care from their skilled and compassionate staff.

She is survived by her children, Peggy (CJ), Tom (Mary Ann), and Richard (Jennifer), five granddaughters, Sarah, Jennifer (Jason), Julia, Allison, Victoria and three great-grandsons, Owen, Calvin, and Theo, along with her brother, John. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and her sister, Harriet (Mattson). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Mason City Public Library Foundation, www.masoncitylibraryfoundation.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Trezona as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.