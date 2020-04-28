Janet Mackin Dorsey
0 comments

Janet Mackin Dorsey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janet Mackin Dorsey

Janet Mackin Dorsey

June 29, 1938 - April 20, 2020

Janet Mackin Dorsey, age 81, of Mason City, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her family home.

Janet died holding her beloved daughter Annie's hand and with her loyal dog Charlie at her bedside. She was surrounded by everything she loved. Janet is proceeded in death by her father John Mackin, her mother Anna Bernice "Bunny" Mackin, husband James Dorsey, and brother Robert “Bob” Mackin. She is survived by her four children, two sons-in-law, one daughter in law, and nine grandchildren.

She was laid to rest Friday morning (April 24) in a private Catholic graveside service at Elmwood-St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to the Humane Society of North Iowa or Holy Family Catholic Church in honor of Janet.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Dorsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News