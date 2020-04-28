Janet Mackin Dorsey
June 29, 1938 - April 20, 2020
Janet Mackin Dorsey, age 81, of Mason City, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her family home.
Janet died holding her beloved daughter Annie's hand and with her loyal dog Charlie at her bedside. She was surrounded by everything she loved. Janet is proceeded in death by her father John Mackin, her mother Anna Bernice "Bunny" Mackin, husband James Dorsey, and brother Robert “Bob” Mackin. She is survived by her four children, two sons-in-law, one daughter in law, and nine grandchildren.
She was laid to rest Friday morning (April 24) in a private Catholic graveside service at Elmwood-St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to the Humane Society of North Iowa or Holy Family Catholic Church in honor of Janet.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.