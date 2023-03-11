Janet L. Ryerson

June 5, 1969-March 8, 2023

VENTURA-At age 53, Janet L. Ryerson passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, alongside her family.

Janet Lee Ryerson was born June 5, 1969, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Ruth Ann (Parr) Hackard. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1987. There, she participated in color guard, the school dance team, track, basketball, volleyball, and more. During high school, Janet was a waitress at the Bonaparte Retreat and enjoyed eating there every chance she had when she came back to visit. After graduation, she attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, IA where she studied business administration.

After college, she started working at Shottenkirk as a business manager in Fort Madison, IA, where she met her co-worker Dan, who would later become her husband. Janet was united in marriage to Dan Ryerson on March 14, 1998, in Hawaii; to this union 3 children were born: Zachary, Logan, and Morgan. The family moved to the Clear Lake area in the fall of 1999, where they opened their own business: Auto Edge. Janet and Dan worked side-by-side over the years, and in 2001, they started another venture by opening Mason City Powersports, followed by Leading Edge Ford in Osage, IA. Janet was the business manager for both Auto Edge and Leading Edge Ford. In 2000, the family settled on an acreage north of Ventura, where Janet enjoyed gardening and landscaping their home.

Janet was a woman of many talents and passions. For the last few years, she's used those talents to decorate weddings for close friends and family members, as well as opening her own store (Balsam Avenue Market) where people could create something of their own too. From making crafts, to cooking the most delicious food, to gardening, she could do it all. She was very creative and loved making things for, and with, other people. You could always find Janet supporting her family and friends at games, events, concerts, and other things they were passionate about. She was always there for everyone around her, never showing up empty-handed, and always willing to lend her time and skills to any situation she could. Janet's kind heart never went unnoticed by all those who knew her, and her generosity has left a mark on countless friends and strangers alike. Her greatest accomplishments in life were being a wife and a mother.

Janet is survived by her husband Dan Ryerson; her children Zachary (Alexandra) of Minneapolis, MN, Logan (Nicole) of Madison, WI, and Morgan Ryerson; her mother Ruth Ann Turner and stepfather Ronnie Turner of Farmington, IA; her siblings Sue Owens of Lee Summit, MO, Jane (Terry) Morris of Keosauqua, IA, and Fred Hackard of Bonaparte, IA; and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her father Frank Hackard; brother Frankie Hackard; mother-in-law Mary Ryerson and father-in-law Ron Ryerson.

A viewing for Janet will be held Sunday March 12, 2023, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, with a short visitation beforehand at 1:00 p.m.. The service will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 South Main Street, Ventura, Iowa 50482, with Reverend Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be in Ventura Cemetery, Ventura, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Dan Ryerson, that will later honor Janet's memory.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.