Janet K. Boehmer

August 6, 1952-February 20, 2023

Janet K. Boehmer passed away peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023 in Tuscan, Arizona.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Neil Manternach of Epiphany Parish officiating.

Janet Kay McKim was born August 6, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Clinton and Marie (Williams) McKim. She attended Mason City High School, graduating with the class of 1970. On June 26, 1970 she married the love of her life, Daniel L. Boehmer and together they had a son, Jeffrey. They made their home in Mason City and for many years Janet worked at ITRON in electronics assembly then became a Campground Host for KOA which let her see the country and create friendships everywhere she went.

Janet was a doting grandmother who found joy in spending time with her grandchildren, especially during family vacations. Along with her loving husband Daniel, she was an avid traveler who relished exploring new places. Her curiosity extended beyond the present as she was also fascinated by her family's ancestry and spent a great deal of time delving into their rich history through genealogy research. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her grandchildren. Her caring, devoted character will be sincerely missed.

Surviving her in death are her beloved husband, Daniel; son, Jeffrey (Kathryn) Boehmer of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Alexander and Zachary Boehmer; siblings, Robert McKim, Carol Duckert, Patricia Ulrich, and George McKim, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and 2 brothers, Arnold who died as an infant and Clinton who died in Wyoming.