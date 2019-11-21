Janet Joan Brockmeyer
March 8, 1928 - November 18, 2019
Colesburg, Iowa - Janet Joan Brockmeyer, 91, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.
Left to honor her memory and endless stories are her children, Jan (Terry) Brockmeyer of Cedar Rapids and Gina Hanna of Mason City; her “Danish daughter”, Marianne Jakobsen of Denmark; her grandchildren, who will miss the Christmas bags each year, are Kyle Brockmeyer and Joel (Tara) Brockmeyer all of Cedar Rapids, Alex (Amy) Hanna of Edgewood, and Lauren Hanna of North Brunswick, New Jersey; the absolute lights in her life were her great-grandchildren, Eleanor Brockmeyer of Cedar Rapids and Lincoln and Claire Hanna of Edgewood; her sister, Wilma Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Hope Schenke and LaVera Schenke; one brother-in-law, Myron Brockmeyer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Colesburg Methodist Church, the First United Methodist Church of Mason City, or the Zion Cemetery in Colesburg.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Colesburg Methodist Church in Colesburg, Iowa, with Rev. Roger White officiating.
Visitation: 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Colesburg Methodist Church in Colesburg, Iowa.
Interment: Zion Cemetery – Colesburg, Iowa
There will be a small memorial service at 10:00 a.m., on December 10, 2019, in the Wayside Chapel of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City.
