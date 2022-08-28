Janet “Jan” LaMae Candee Wilder, age 88, of Northwood, Iowa passed away in her home, Wednesday, August 24th, surrounded by her three daughters.

A funeral service to honor her life will be held at 1st Lutheran Church, Northwood, Iowa on August 31, 2022 at 1:30pm with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice, Northwood Congregate Meals or to Peace and Power, 1st Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.