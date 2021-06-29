Janet (Hansen) Siffring

KANAWHA-Memorial services for Janet (Hansen) Siffring age 90 of Wisner, NE formerly of Manson, IA will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE with Rev. Anna Speiser officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in the Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha, IA on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is assisting Janet's family with local arrangements.

Janet passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne, NE.

Janet Elaine Hansen was born October 2, 1930 in Blair, NE to Alfred W. and Rena W. (Jensen) Hansen. She was baptized at home along with sister Geraldine and brother Roger on April 19, 1939 by the pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church in Vacoma, Burt County, NE. She was confirmed on May 20, 1945 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah, NE.

Janet graduated from Millard High School in Millard, NE on May 20, 1947 and entered the work force.