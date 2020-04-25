Janet Dorsey
June 29, 1938 - April 20, 2020
Janet Dorsey, 81, of 2 Linden Drive, Mason City, IA died April 20, 2020. Funeral services pending. Send donations in her memory to Holy Family Church/Epiphany Parish, Mason City, Iowa. Janet was born June 29, 1938, the only daughter of John and Anna (Finnegan) Mackin. Janet graduated from Mason City High School in 1956 and was married to James Edward Dorsey, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by three daughters and one son: Elizabeth (Kevin) Hatle, Jennifer Lee, John (Alana) Dorsey and Ann (Billy) McKenna. Nine grandchildren: Andrew (Lisa) Hatle, Matthew (Julia) Hatle, Michael and Lauren Lee, Nicole Patrick, Bradley and Anita Dorsey, Emily and Kate McKenna and four great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Jack Mackin and wife Maureen, Plymouth, MN and nieces and nephews: Kathy, Jim and Tom Mackin, Sarah Mackin, Abby Widmann and Sean Dorsey.
Arrangements are with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, IA.
